Federal Authorities: South Carolina Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, federal authorities say.

In addition to the prison term, authorities say Lawrence Robinson, 32, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

According to filed documents and court proceedings, on August 3rd, 2020, CMPD received a report that a backpack possibly containing narcotics was found at a short-term rental property in Charlotte.

Responding officers located the backpack, which contained a substance later identified as 774.74 grams of fentanyl.

Police say the backpack also contained marijuana, ammunition, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia commonly used to package narcotics for distribution.

Court records show that CMPD officers obtained video footage from the rental property which showed Robinson carrying various bags from his parked vehicle to the rental property, including the recovered backpack.

While officers were conducting their investigation at the rental property, they observed Robinson driving by in his vehicle.

The officers proceeded to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle and Robinson was arrested at the scene.

Officers executed a search warrant for Robinson’s vehicle and the rental unit, from which they recovered a loaded firearm with a round

of ammunition in the chamber, $10,000 in cash, and a money counter.

When investigators arrested Robinson at an apartment in Asheville on the federal arrest warrant stemming from this case, they also recovered an assault rifle and ammunition, narcotics, and more than $10,000 in cash.

On March 25, 2022, authorities say Robinson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and marijuana.