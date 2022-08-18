Gastonia Police Charge Driver With DWI, Death By Motor Vehicle

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police say a 53-year-old man is under arrest for driving drunk and fatally striking a woman sitting in her driveway.

Ray Charles Weber was charged with death by motor vehicle, DWI and other charges after he struck 33-year-old Whitney Calhoun with his truck on August 13th.

Police say Calhoun was pronounced dead due to her injuries at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

At around 6:15 a.m. on August 13th, officers responded to a home on Davis Park Road in reference to a possible assault.

Officers, who were on the scene, observed a truck turn onto the driveway and the driver did not appear to see Calhoun sitting on the driveway.

Officers say they tried to alert the driver of the truck that Calhoun was sitting there and get him to stop.

Police say the truck continued driving on the driveway, failed to stop and struck Calhoun.

Calhoun was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Detectives say she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital Wednesday, August 17th.

Police arrested Weber at the scene and charged him with a DWI and reckless driving.

After Calhoun’s death, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Weber charging him with death by motor vehicle and other charges.

Officers say they were given information that no assault occurred prior to Calhoun being struck by Weber’s vehicle.

Officers continue to investigate if an assault did occur prior to their arrival on scene.

Police say Weber was arrested Wednesday evening on the new charges and taken to the Gaston County Jail.

Weber is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to a news release.