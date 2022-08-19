High School Football Season Kicks Off At Memorial Stadium

WCCB Charlotte and Bahakel Sports kicked off our high school football coverage at Memorial Stadium’s doubleheader Hough vs Dutch Fork and Mallard Creek vs Myers Park.

WCCB’S Jeff Taylor and Kelli Bartik were live at the scene to witness it all. The fans raved with energy as the countdown to kick-off approached.

The doubleheader resulted in a big win for the Hough Huskies as they took on South Carolina’s Dutch Fork.

Mallard Creek defeated Myers park, scoring 21 to three during game two.

This is just the beginning, stay tuned for more as Charlotte’s biggest Rivals hit the field. Tune in to watch Providence as they take on Ardrey Kell on Friday, August 19th at 7:00 p.m You can also catch the Cardinal Gibbons play against Chambers Saturday, August 20th at 4:30 streaming live on Bahakelsports.com.