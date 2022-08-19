Jury Issues New Indictments Against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new indictments against former attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says Murdaugh was indicted for four counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses Value $10,000 or More, two counts of Money Laundering Value $20,000 – $100,000, one count of Money Laundering Value $100,000 or More, two counts of Computer Crime Value More Than $10,000.

Wilson says new indictments were also issued against Spencer Anwan Roberts, and Jerry K. Rivers in this case.

Spencer Roberts was indicted for one count of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses Value $10,000 or More, one count of Money Laundering Value $20,000 – $100,000, one count of Computer Crime Value More Than $10,000, and one count of Insurance Fraud, according to a news release.

Authorities say Jerry Rivers was indicted for Obstruction of Justice.

The crimes charged in the indictments carry the following classifications and penalties:

Obstruction of Justice is punishable by up to 10 years in prison

is punishable by up to 10 years in prison Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or more is a felony and punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $500

Money Laundering , Value $20,000 – $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 or twice the value of the transactions, whichever is greater

, Value $20,000 – $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 or twice the value of the transactions, whichever is greater Money Laundering , Value More Than $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue

, Value More Than $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue Computer Crime , Value More Than $10,000 is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000

, Value More Than $10,000 is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000 Insurance Fraud, Value More Than $10,000 but less than $50,000 is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000

Altogether, through 18 indictments containing 90 charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77.

This State Grand Jury investigation is being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

The case will be prosecuted by The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.