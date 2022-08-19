Police Charge Gastonia Man For Murder In Fatal Stabbing

The Latest:

Detectives have charged a 55-year-old man for the murder of Donald Watts that occurred inside a Gastonia home on August 3rd.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault.

At the scene, officers located Watts dead inside the home.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Watts was stabbed.

During the investigation, detectives identified 55-year-old Kevin Ramon Mosby of Gastonia as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On August 18th, Mosby was arrested at a hotel on Bessemer City Road without incident, according to a news release.

Police say Mosby was transported to the Gaston County Jail where he was charged with first-degree murder, and he is being held without bond.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Watts’ murder and at this time it is not known if Mosby and Watts knew each other.

Original Story (8/3/22):

GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a 48-year-old man dead inside his Gastonia home early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident of the home after a possible assault.

At the scene, officers located 48-year-old Donald Watts dead inside the home.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine Watts’ exact cause of death.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.