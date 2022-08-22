5 Arrested In Alexander County Following Traffic Operation

1/2

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Friday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day “Operation Back to School” that resulted in five arrests.

Authorities say Operation Back to School was a joint interdiction effort to help with crime prevention and the fight against drugs in Alexander County.

This operation was conducted in the areas of NC Highway 127, NC Highway 90 East, and US Highway 64 East from approximately 3 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Authorities say this operation resulted in the following:

Five Arrests, Including:

One Driving While Impaired

Two Outstanding Warrants

One Flee to Elude Arrest

One Traffic Violation

67 Additional Traffic Violations

As a result of this operation, there are continuing narcotics investigations, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office K-9s, along with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety K-9s assisted in this operation.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank Taylorsville Police Department, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for their assistance in this operation.