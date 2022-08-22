Breakaway Music Festival Coming To Charlotte September 30th-October 1st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Carolina Music Festival is coming to zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway from September 30th through October 1st, 2022 .

Headliners and performers include The Kid LAROI, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John Summit, Tai Verdes, GAYLE, ACRAZE, Gordo, Sullivan King, J. Worra, Nurko and more.

Officials say the Breakaway Music Festival kicks off in Kansas City (August 5th-6th) before traveling to Michigan (August 19th-20th), Ohio (August 26th-28th), Carolina (September 30th-October 1st), and finally California (October 14th-15th).

Breakaway says it is working closely with partners and local officials to ensure quality festival experiences fans have come to expect while implementing heightened health and safety protocols.

“We’re thrilled to announce the fourth leg of our Breakaway tour in Charlotte” stated Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group. “We look forward to what is sure to be an incredible weekend with some amazing musical artists.”

In addition to the stellar lineup, Breakaway will have onsite activations at each festival including Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer Silent Disco, a roller rink, rides, local art, and more, taking its unique, all encompassing music experience to a whole new level.

Two-day passes for Breakaway Carolina start at $114 and can be purchased online here.

Lineups and tickets for the remaining festival in California to be announced in the coming weeks.