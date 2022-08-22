Crime Stoppers Offer Reward For Information On West Charlotte Homicide Suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible in the shooting death of 27-year-old Catoine Funderbunk in west Charlotte.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Sumter Avenue.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, later identified as Funderbunk.

Medic arrived and pronounced Funderbunk dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or to leave an anonymous tip by visiting http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.