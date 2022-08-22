Federal Authorities: Charlotte Mail Thief Sentenced To Prison

1/3 Haleem Gilliland

2/3 Shermar Walker

3/3 Daron Wright





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, federal authorities sentenced a Charlotte man to over two years in prison for mail theft.

Daron Wright, 29, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release following his prison term, according to a news release.

According to filed documents and information presented in court, between November 2019 and February 2021, Walker and to co-conspirators Shermar Isaiah Walker and Haleem Gilliland, targeted apartment complexes in Charlotte and in other states in the Southeast and stole the mail of more than 540 victims.

Court records show that the defendants generally used a crowbar to break into clusters of mailboxes located at apartment complexes, and stole hundreds of pieces of mail, including individual and business checks, credit cards, and packages.

Authorities say the estimated loss the victims incurred as a result of the mail theft scheme is over $172,400.

According to court records, on March 3, 2020, CMPD received a 911 call regarding a break-in in progress of the mailboxes at an apartment complex in Charlotte.

Officers responding to the call identified Walker as the mail thief and Walker was arrested in connection with the incident.

At the time of the arrest, law enforcement also located a crowbar and multiple bags of mail sitting by the mailboxes that had been broken into.

Police also found at the same location a cargo van and another vehicle, both filled with mail from at least two other mail thefts.

Court records show that the investigation led to Wright and Gilliland, who were staying at an area hotel.

When law enforcement entered the hotel room, they observed it was filled with stolen mail.

Law enforcement retrieved from the hotel room hundreds of additional pieces of stolen mail, including credit and debit cards, business and vendor payments, and other mail.

Wright and Walker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail theft, and Gilliland pleaded guilty to wire fraud, according to a news release.

Authorities say Walker and Gilliland were sentenced to time-served.