Public Can Weigh-In On I-85 Lane Expansion In Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. – Much needed relief will be coming for drivers on I-85 in Gaston County.

NCDOT plans to expand the highway to eight lanes, along a 10 mile stretch.

Drivers know the misery of sitting in traffic in I-85 South, approaching exit 27.

NCDOT hopes to relieve the bottleneck by adding an extra lane in each direction.

The project would run from exit 27 in Belmont to exit 17 in Gastonia.

Work is set to begin in 2024 and run at least six years, with construction set to be complete in 2030.

If you want to weigh-in with your thoughts, two public meetings will be held this week:

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

5-7 p.m.

Location: Gaston College Kimbrell Campus Auditorium

7220 Wilkinson Blvd

Belmont

​

​Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

5-7 p.m.

Location: Gastonia Conference Center

​​145 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Gastonia