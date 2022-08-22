South Carolina Launches Texting Program For Convenient Access To DSS Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services has partnered with the United Way Association of South Carolina to launch a new texting feature that will connect families and individuals to DSS resources through mobile devices.

DSS is using the United Way’s 211 service, which is an automated texting platform, to meet users where they are and in need of help.

Officials say users will be able to connect with information such as foster care support and public adoption services quickly and efficiently.

The service was made possible by support from Duke Energy to the United Way Association of South Carolina to provide the community with a modern platform connecting them with local, verified, and trusted resources, according to a news release.

To access the service, users simply needs to text “DSS” to 211211 and a menu of options will appear.

Officials say information on services including foster care, kinship care, adoption, child care, child support, adult advocacy, SNAP/TANF, and reporting suspected abuse/neglect will all appear.

Upon making a choice, 211 will respond with a list of resources within seconds, making it easier for individuals and families to find what they are seeking quickly and clearly.

This service is also available in Spanish.

“We are so happy to join with the United Way Association of South Carolina to be able to offer this

convenient option to the clients we serve or for members of the public seeking information on DSS

offerings,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Now, more than ever, we rely on our phones

for fast, accurate information. This new service puts a highly convenient tool in the hands of users.

No longer do they potentially have to spend a significant amount of time looking for a specific phone

number for assistance that best fits their needs. Now, all you have to remember is to text ‘DSS’ to

211211.”

To find out more about 211 services, visit https://sc211.org/.