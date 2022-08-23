Health Department: 115 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed So Far In Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re learning more about the extent of the monkeypox outbreak locally.

Since the end of June, Mecklenburg County has seen 115 monkeypox cases.

That’s out of 250 statewide, according to the health department.

80 percent of cases have impacted African-American males.

Six people have been hospitalized with monkeypox in Mecklenburg County.

There haven’t been any deaths.

The county has seen one pediatric case, meaning in a person under age 18.