CMS Board Of Education Approves Budget, Employees To Get State-Mandated Raises

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday.

Officials say the $1.8 billion budget includes several budget cuts in other areas to accommodate state-mandated raises for employees.

To cover the employee salary increases, officials say the local supplement increase was reduced to 5 percent instead of the planned 10 percent, hiring of additional support staff for student wellness was deferred, and an increase in English-language teachers was pared down.

“We are certainly happy that our employees received a 4% raise from the state,” said Board Chair Elyse Dashew. “It was unexpected, however, and we’ve had to cut back in some other areas, particularly since the county did not fully fund our request this year.”

The Board also approved Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh’s recommendations toward a comprehensive plan for programs, boundaries and facilities.

Officials say the plan incorporates the district’s Capital Needs Assessment, student assignment review and magnet program updates, and depends upon a successful 2023 bond referendum.

Some elementary boundaries will be changed due to the opening of three new relief schools, according to a news release.

Officials say all changes, unless otherwise noted, will start in the 2023-2024 school year:

The first new school will provide relief to Hidden Valley, Joseph W. Grier, Newell and Reedy Creek elementary schools. Students who live in the northern part of Hidden Valley (north of Tom Hunter Road) will be assigned to Newell. Students who live in the northeastern section of Newell (Knollwood and an additional section north of Old Concord), the western section of Reedy Creek (west of Hood Road) and north of Plaza Road Extension will be assigned to Grier. Students who live in the southern section of Grier (along Grier Road, and Plaza Road Extension), the western section of Reedy Creek (south of Plaza Road Extension, west of Hood Road and east of Plott Road and north of Robinson Church Road will attend the new relief school.

will provide relief to Hidden Valley, Joseph W. Grier, Newell and Reedy Creek elementary schools. The second new school will provide relief to Windsor Park, Winterfield, Idlewild and Albemarle elementary schools. Winterfield students who live east of Reddman Road, Albemarle Road student who live west of Farm Pond Lane and non-magnet students who attend the Charlotte East Language Academy will all be assigned to the new relief school. There will be no changes to the Windsor Park boundaries.

will provide relief to Windsor Park, Winterfield, Idlewild and Albemarle elementary schools. The third new school will provide relief to Elon Park, Hawk Ridge and Ballantyne elementary schools. Students who live in the IMT Ballantyne Apartments, Legacy Apartments, Cooper Ridge condos, Riviera condos, Providence Pointe and Maplecrest (along Providence Road West and along Lancaster Highway) will be assigned to Elon Park. Students in the eastern sections of Elon (east of Marvin Road) and a small part of Hawk Ridge (along Ardrey Kell Road) will be assigned to the new school.

will provide relief to Elon Park, Hawk Ridge and Ballantyne elementary schools.

