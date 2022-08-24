Deputies Search For Person Of Interest In Deadly Lenoir Shooting

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Lenoir.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir, N.C.

At the scene, officers discovered a man dead suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators have developed a person of interest in this case and are currently attempting to locate the individual for questioning.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call the Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.