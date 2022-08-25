August 25th Proclaimed “Miss Betty Day” In Charlotte

She only stands four feet, six inches tall, but Betty Davis has built a towering legacy at the Queens University of Charlotte.

Affectionately known as “Miss Betty,” Davis has spent the past 60 years in the food hall at Queens. But today isn’t about work — it’s about celebration.

President Daniel G. Lugo announced this afternoon that August 25th will now be known as “Miss Betty Day” on campus. Charlotte Mayor and Queens alumna Vi Lyles was in attendance — she spoke about how Davis impacted her life.

“When I came to Queens in ‘69, there weren’t many women of color. Miss Betty was in the hall, and when I wanted to quit and go home – and I wanted to really do that because I just didn’t think it was the place for me – she was one of the women that stood up and said, ‘Baby, you can do this.’”

Hundreds of students, staff, and family showed out in support of the woman who had supported them through their toughest trials.

“She definitely is a trailblazer,” says Miss Betty’s granddaughter, Keisha Brown.

“Everybody that knows her knows she’s just a ball of fire. She’s all love. She’s just a great person. She never changed.”

Phylicia Short, now an assistant athletic director at Queens, was just a freshman when she first met Betty in the cafeteria in 2003.

“When you see Miss Betty, it gives you that jolt of energy. She’s always positive, she’s always smiling. You can always tell she genuinely cares about how you’re doing that day.”

As for Miss Betty, she has no plans to change the daily routine she’s had for the past six decades.

“I love my job… I just love getting up in the mornings and coming to work to see my kids. My kids are important to me. If they’re happy, then I’m happy. If they’re not happy, I’m not happy. I will see what I can do to make them happy… I think I’ll stay as long as they’ll let me stay.”

You’ll get a simple answer if you ask her how she wants to be remembered.

“That Miss Betty brought joy to Queens.”