Clark The Eagle Spotted At The Charlotte Airport | VIDEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you flew through Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday you might have caught a glimpse of Clark the Eagle.

Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary was at the airport to travel to do an event.

Officials say he was cleared to fly by the airline and brought to the airport in a cage.

Just like service animals though, officials say Clark had to be taken out of his cage by his handler to be screened at TSA.

Since Clark is trained to spread his wings, his handler says he showed off a bit during screening.

One traveler, Elijah Burke, caught video of the magnificent bird in action.