Foggy Start With A Warmer Friday
Highs near 90 and a few showers expected through the weekend
Forecast:
Tonight: Widely scattered PM showers. Mostly cloudy skies Lows near 70.Friday: We will still hold on to some clouds, but with a bit more sun highs should top out in the upper 80s. Isolated showers are possible through the day, morning and PM.
Tonight: Widely scattered PM showers. Mostly cloudy skies Lows near 70.Friday: We will still hold on to some clouds, but with a bit more sun highs should top out in the upper 80s. Isolated showers are possible through the day, morning and PM.
Weekend: Mostly sunny. Widely scattered showers. Lows near 70s. Highs near 90.
Next Week: Hot with highs in the low 90s. A few showers are possible each day, but no one day looks to be a washout.
Notes:
– Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of low pressure. Both have a low 20% chance of formation over the next 5 days. Something to watch, but no threat right now to the Carolinas.
Have a great evening!Kaitlin