Anson County 911 Restored

The Latest:

911 has been restored to Anson County.

As of Friday, emergency officials say all but one 911 line has been restored since Anson County lost all 911 lines coming into the Emergency Communications Center on August 24th.

Anson County did not have any 911 call’s go unanswered during this time, according to a news release.

Officials say provisions were made for the calls to switch to a 10-digit number and the public was made aware of this.

As of now, the public may call 911 or text 911 for any emergency.

Original Story (8/25/22):

ANSON COUNTY, N.C.– Anson County Police Department announced their 911 lines were down on August 24th.

There is no current estimated restoration time for this to be scheduled. Windstream and the County are working diligently to get the lines restored.

Anyone with emergencies is asked to call 704-994-3009 or text 911 for any emergency from a mobile phone.