Charlotte Man Found Not Guilty Of Murdering Girlfriend’s Child

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s child is found not guilty of the crime. A jury handed down the verdict to Christopher Sims in court Friday.

He stood trial for abusing and murdering 2-year-old A’dan Blackman in Northwest Charlotte back in 2017. Sims spoke exclusively with WCCB Charlotte as he walked free.

“I was just so scared. I never thought I would reach this day. It’s been five years that I’ve been waiting for a verdict, it’s five years I’ve been waiting for somebody to see the truth. I am not the man they tried to paint me to be. I was just somebody trying to make a kid’s day better,” says Sims.

The little boy’s family was in court today for the verdict, but left without talking to the media.