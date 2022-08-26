Police: Lincoln County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County man was arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrants after a traffic stop on Thursday.

A North Carolina Wildlife officer conducted the traffic stop on Huss Street in Lincolnton for an expired license plate and a movement violation.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy M. Ginther assisted as the backup officer.

Deputy Ginther was informed by the Wildlife officer that the driver was trying to hide a backpack underneath his legs in the front of the driver’s seat.

A check for warrants on the driver, Austin Dwayne Black, 23, of Lincolnton, N.C., returned outstanding felony warrants out of Lincoln County, according to a news release.

Police then removed Black was from the car, handcuffed him and placed him in a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

A search of the backpack turned up marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Police say a woman and a child in the vehicle were picked up by a friend.

Black was transported to the Lincoln County magistrate’s office where he was served with the outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana from

the traffic stop, according to a news release.

Police also served Black with a failure to appear warrant.

He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $8,500 secured bond.