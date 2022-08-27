The Males Place: Mentorship, Agriculture, And Social Justice

1/26

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Right in the heart of Charlotte, right past Fred Alexander park stands a strong tribe, grounded in its roots, unified, and dedicated to changing the lives of Charlotte’s black youth.

With the commitment to expanding young minds The Males Place, continues to be one of Charlotte’s most profound non-profit organizations.

Leader BaBa Reggie Singleton along with his board of directors works diligently to enhance the community and youth through life-changing mentorship.

Since 1993, The Males Place has evolved, making its program one of the largest mentoring organizations in North Carolina. The multicultural organization has mentored over 3000 youth through practices that highlight and implement self-awareness.

The mission of the program aims to focus the minds of the youth, African American boys aged 12-18, on community and civic involvement by providing comprehensive and prevention-based behavior health programming.

The love and support surrounding the brotherhood are profound as the efforts of each member and the bond between them can be seen at first glance.

“ I heard about the male’s place though Mshauri AJ Simmons, says a frequent visitor of the organization, the bond, and respect among the group of men I met was incredible. I had never witnessed a brotherhood among black men so deeply connected before.”

The organization devotes specific time to planning, planting, and preparing a community garden on Charlotte’s Westside. The boys are an integral part of the community as they provide free fresh vegetables to local neighborhoods that lack access to fresh produce.

The energy poured into each part of the garden is parallel to the energy poured into themselves, says Baba Reggie. The organization aims to connect the art of cultivating a garden to that of one’s self.

The Male’s Place is balanced by three pillars, mentorship, agriculture, and social justice.

Stepping into the gardens at The Males place you’ll be greeted by the djembe, one of west Africa’s best-known instruments. The speakers play also classic hip hop and R&B tunes that the brotherhood sings together and sitting in the middle of the garden lays the most sacred piece, the cobalt blue bottle tree. The tradition is connected to African culture.

Bottles trees are used to capture evil spirits, and as the sun rises they are destroyed.

“ The bottle tree provides protection from negative energy while healing spiritual energy and blessing the garden, said Baba Reggie

“Nine bottles hang at an angle from The Male’s Place bottle tree, they stand as a representation of the 9 lives lost in the Charleston shooting.”

The Male’s Place is the realm of deep meaning at every corner.

Surrounding the tree is a variety of fresh organic fruits and vegetables including blueberries, tomatoes, mixed greens, squash, and many more.

Every Saturday the members of the Males Place learn soil preparation, maintenance, techniques as well as harvesting and distribution skills in preparation for the real world.

The youth spend time experiencing culture, and gaining valuable life skills through panel discussions and workshops when they’re not in the garden.

The entity of the organization advocates for young men fueling their connection to community, and brotherhood, as well as the mind, body, and soul.

Join the community:

For more information on Males Place or to join the community click here.

Upcoming Events:

The Rosa Parks Farmers Market

Every Saturday from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. until September 27th.

Location: Ophelia Brown Center 2647 Freedom Dr.