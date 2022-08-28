Back-To-School! Many School Districts Hold Their First Day On Monday

NORTH CAROLINA — Monday, August 29th, marks the start of the fall semester for multiple school districts in our area.

Below is the list of school districts kicking off the fall semester:

Alexander County Schools

Anson County Schools

Burke County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools

Caldwell County Schools

Catawba County Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Hickory Public Schools

Iredell-Statesville School District

Kannapolis City Schools

Lincoln County Schools

Newton-Conover City Schools

Richmond County Schools

Stanly County Schools

Union County Public Schools

