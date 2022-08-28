Back-To-School! Many School Districts Hold Their First Day On Monday

Abby Mittower,

NORTH CAROLINA — Monday, August 29th, marks the start of the fall semester for multiple school districts in our area.

Below is the list of school districts kicking off the fall semester:

  • Alexander County Schools
  • Anson County Schools
  • Burke County Schools
  • Cabarrus County Schools
  • Caldwell County Schools
  • Catawba County Schools
  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
  • Hickory Public Schools
  • Iredell-Statesville School District
  • Kannapolis City Schools
  • Lincoln County Schools
  • Newton-Conover City Schools
  • Richmond County Schools
  • Stanly County Schools
  • Union County Public Schools

You can email your back-to-school pictures to photos@wccbcharlotte.com.