Back-To-School! Many School Districts Hold Their First Day On Monday

NORTH CAROLINA — Monday, August 29th, marks the start of the fall semester for multiple school districts in our area.
Below is the list of school districts kicking off the fall semester:
- Alexander County Schools
- Anson County Schools
- Burke County Schools
- Cabarrus County Schools
- Caldwell County Schools
- Catawba County Schools
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
- Hickory Public Schools
- Iredell-Statesville School District
- Kannapolis City Schools
- Lincoln County Schools
- Newton-Conover City Schools
- Richmond County Schools
- Stanly County Schools
- Union County Public Schools
