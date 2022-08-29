8PM: Roswell, New Mexico “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane”

Liz is faced with an impossible decision, meanwhile Max agrees to join Isobel on a mission to save Bonnie – on an all new Roswell, New Mexico, 8PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO:

After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.