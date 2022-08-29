9PM: In The Dark “Going Up”

Max and Murphy make plans for the future, and everything seems to be going according to plan at the fundraiser with Murphy and Darnell posing as the un-happy couple. Meanwhile, Josh concocts his own plan and inserts himself in the middle of everything – on an all new In The Dark, 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About IN THE DARK:

A flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.