Attorney General: York Man Arrested For Soliciting Minor For Sex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (News Release) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Nicholas Addison William Kishbaugh (age 29) of York, S.C., on four charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Kishbaugh solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material.

Kishbaugh was arrested on August 23, 2022. He is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Kishbaugh was out on bond from a prior arrest on related charges in 2020.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.