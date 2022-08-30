Movie Tickets Will Be $3 On September 3rd At Cinemark Theaters To Celebrate National Movie Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cinemark is celebrating National Movie Day on September 3rd by having $3 movies, $3 drinks, $3 candy, and $3 popcorn.

Tickets for all movies and all formats, including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX, and 3D are just $3 on September 3rd (not including taxes and fees). Moviegoers will be able to catch captivating films made for the big screen, including the re-release of the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, cult-classic Jaws in IMAX and 3D, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, and more.

Cinemark is also offering special discounts on concessions:

$3 medium fountain beverage or medium ICEE

$3 candy

$3 small popcorn (large popcorn upgrade available for only $1 more)

The one-day event, held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission.

Click HERE to see participating theaters and show times.