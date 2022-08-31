Sunny and Dry End to the Week

AM Headlines:

Lower Humidity and Sunny Skies Today

Still above average through the end of the week

Isolated to scattered PM Storms return this weekend

Unsettled early next week Discussion:

Drier air is filtering into the region this morning. Seeing patchy fog in the mountain valleys and river basins. Highs will reach the low 90s but with lower humidity levels it will feel nicer the next few days. Refreshing mornings ahead with lows dipping in the mid-60s. Rain and storm chances return this weekend. Daytime highs will be near seasonable with temps reaching the upper 80s with added moisture. Isolated to widely scattered storms return for Labor Day Weekend. A cold front will approach the area early next week bringing more unsettled weather after Monday.

Tropics Update:

Still a high chance of development for the disturbance in the central Atlantic. Although this system will be going into drier air and fight higher shear, it will likely become a tropical depression by this weekend as it moves north of the Leeward Islands. Still looks more likely that a trough along the east will help turn the storm back out to sea. This means just indirect impacts for the east coast with an increased rip current risk.

Two other areas two watch in the Atlantic will have no impact on the US coast.