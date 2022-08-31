Troopers Seek Information On Fatal Hit-And-Run Involving A 2-Year-Old In Concord

1/3 Suspect Vehicle

CONCORD, N.C. — Troopers are seeking any information leading to the identification of a suspect who fatally struck a 2-year-old child in Concord and fled the scene in possibly a Toyota Corolla.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the collision occurred Friday, August 12th around 11 p.m. on NC Highway 73 at the intersection of Fitzgerald Street Northwest, near the Moss Creek community in Concord, N.C.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle was traveling east when it struck a child in the roadway, and left the scene traveling east on the same highway.

The suspect vehicle is white in color, mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-22 Toyota Corolla, with significant damage to the hood, according to a news release.

Anyone with more information regarding this collision is asked to call the Highway Patrol Office in Concord at 704-241-8473.