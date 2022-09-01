Salisbury Police Say Fish Arcade Security Guard Killed During Attempted Armed Robbery 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating after a security guard with the Fish Arcade was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday.

Around 11 p.m. on August 30th, officers were dispatched to the business at 2143 Statesville Boulevard in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

At the scene, officers located William Mclane, 56, with injuries consistent of a shooting.

First responders attempted life saving measures, but say Mclane died due to his injuries at the scene.

Initial investigation reveals that Mclane was a security guard hired by the Fish Arcade and Games.

Police say he was at work when individuals attempted to enter the business with the intention to commit armed robbery.

Investigators say the incident was isolated only to the Fish Arcade and no other commercial businesses at the same location were involved or targeted.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call Detective McElveen at 704-638-5333.