Residents Oppose Proposed Funeral Home, Crematorium In Mt. Holly Neighborhood

MT. HOLLY, N.C. — Some people living in Mt. Holly say they are against a proposed funeral home and crematorium that would open in the middle of their neighborhood.

A retired Gaston County teacher and mortician wants to open the funeral home and crematorium at the Day Star Baptist Church on Smith Road in Mt. Holly. The church sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The church’s owner is seeking zoning approval from Gaston County Commissioners. Thursday night, some concerned residents spoke out during a public hearing.

“You say all the things that you plan to do in the future will not harm the environment, and will not harm children. How can you prove that and ensure that to all of us?” asked one Mt. Holly resident.

“None of us can prove the things we do everyday won’t harm children or the environment,” says Amy Crocker. Crocker, who lives in Clover, South Carolina, bought the church earlier this year. She’s seeking a conditional zoning approval from the county. No word yet on when county commissioners will vote on the proposal.