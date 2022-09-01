The Bohemian: A Wine Loft

1/12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Sitting in a little corner of Central Ave, The Bohemian wine bar offers an escape to paradise for city goers passing through.

The Bohemian Wine Bar opened its doors in 2019, in the midst of a town full of breweries the little wine loft stated its claim to be the infamous spot in town, two years later The Bohemian has grown to be one of the Central avenue’s favorite wine lofts.

With a small tight nit staff and cozy interior, the wine loft stands as a cozy and classy location for a sip.

The wine loft offers indoor and outdoor seating, with an elegant bohemian aesthetic… Go figure!

The interior is draped with dim intimate lights, greenery, and various painting and wall art available for purchase.

What’s on the menu?

The menu offers tapas-style appetizers flatbreads, like the pig and fig, prosciutto and fig garnished with local greens, and the classic, margarita, as an array of charcuterie boards.

The wine list allows guests to travel all over the world with each sip featuring selections from California, New York, Italy, Greece, Australia, South Africa, and many more.

Hours + and Location

Closed Monday & Tuesday, Wed-Thurs 2-10 pm, Fri-Sat 12-11 pm, Sunday 12-8 pm.

The bohemian wine life invites you to go pop bottles and get your to wine on! ​