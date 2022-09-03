8PM: The Great Chocolate Showdown “A History In The Baking”

Sweet safety is on the line for the seven remaining home bakers. Things get saucy in the Technique Test, as the bakers use their noodles to create a delicious, chocolate pasta at 8PM Saturday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch season trailer on YouTube.

About Great Chocolate Showdown:

“Great Chocolate Showdown” is a new ooey-gooey, decadent chocolate dessert competition series where 10 home bakers go head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate, vying for the grand prize in a range of creative and exciting chocolate-based challenges. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the $50,000 grand prize.