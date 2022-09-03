Thousands Of Fans Converge On Uptown Charlotte For 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.

Fans say the classic is much more than just football and bragging rights, it’s a celebration of culture and history.

“It feels amazing, if not phenomenal. We’re here supporting NC Central University as well as with the culture and what NCCU actually means, truth and service that is our motto”, says Devin Freeman , NC Central University.

“It’s definitely fun to just see so many Black people just coming around and just fellow shipping with each other,” says Jessica Outlaw, North Carolina A&T University.

The Queen City is expected to rake in millions of dollars this classic weekend. Last year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic generated nearly 49 million dollars.