FBI Continues Search For Missing Abby Patterson From Lumberton



LUMBERTON, N.C. – September 5th marks five years since a 20-year-old woman went missing from Lumberton. The FBI is asking for help finding her. Abby Patterson told her mom she would be home soon the morning of September fifth, 2017. It was around 11:30AM. She got into a brown Buick, and hasn’t been seen since.

The FBI has identified the person driving the Buick, and the people Abby was with that day. Using electronic records, they have been able to determine Abby’s activities on the day she disappeared. An agency spokeswoman says, “It is this last piece that we’re waiting on on to bring her home to her mother and her sisters. You could have that piece of information we need to change things and find Abby.”

If you have any information, no matter how small you think it may be, about Abby Patterson, call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. You can also submit a tip online at: www.tips.fbi.gov.