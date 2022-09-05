Victim Identified in University Area Deadly Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in the University area.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek around 2:30 a.m. for a person down call. When they arrived they found Brown suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced at the scene by Medic.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.