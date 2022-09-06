Deputies Arrest Man For Murder In Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. — After ten months of investigating, detectives have identified and charged a man for murder in the fatal shooting of a Salisbury man back in 2021.

Detectives have charged John Pierre Jandrew, aka Junkyard, for the murder of Timothy James Long, that occurred on October 17th, 2021.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Jandrew was the gunman that shot Long at his Salisbury home on Ted Lane.

A warrant for his arrest was issued September 1st, and police say the search for Jandrew ended at an address on Lentz Harness Shop Road in Cabarrus County, where he was arrested without incident.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested Jandrew twice before for other shooting investigations, and at the time of this arrest, he was out on bond for charges stemming from shooting a man on Carter Loop Road, in Rockwell that occurred in December of 2021.

Anyone with information about the murder of Long is asked to contact Detective Adam Ratledge (704-216-8739) or Lt. Ryan Barkley (704-216-8711).