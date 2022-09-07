Cooler Temperatures on Thursday – Weekend Rain

Forecast: Tonight: PM isolated showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday: Partly sunny. Not as hot. Isolated PM showers. Highs in the low 80s. Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Weekend: Tropical moisture will be pulled in as an area of low pressure sets up along the northern Gulf Coast. This will elevate the rain chances through the weekend. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin