Chick-Fil-A Kicks Off Fall With New Autumn Spice Milkshake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chick-Fil-A is launching its first new milkshake flavor in four years nationwide.

The Autumn Spice Milkshake is hand-spun, combining rich flavors like cinnamon and crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies with vanilla ice cream.

The new milkshake will be available nationwide for a limited time starting September 12th.

Officials say the milkshake flavor was first tested in Salt Lake City, Utah and launched nationwide after its great success.

“Guests love our milkshakes, especially our seasonal flavors, so we are excited to introduce the perfect treat to welcome the fall season,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “We tested the Autumn Spice Milkshake last October in Salt Lake City, and we received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback which inspired our decision to launch this new milkshake nationwide. We’re eager for our Chick-fil-A milkshake enthusiasts to try the Autumn Spice Milkshake this fall!”

A spicy Chick-Fil-A seasonal sensation, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, is also making a comeback alongside the milkshake.

Officials say the sandwich features grilled chicken marinated in spicy seasoning served on a toasted Multigrain Brioche Bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.