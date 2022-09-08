Higher Rain Chances Return This Weekend

Forecast: Tonight: PM isolated showers. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Weekend: If plan A is outdoors this week, have a plan B indoors. It will not be a total weekend washout, but expect waves of rain through the weekend. Tropical moisture will be pulled in as an area of low pressure sets up along the northern Gulf Coast. This will elevate the rain chances through the weekend to numerous. With an already saturated ground, any additional heavy rain can lead to isolated flash flooding. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s.

Tropics:

– Hurricane Earl is forecast to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Hurricane Watches are now in effect for Bermuda. High seas, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will make it to the North and South Carolina coast this weekend.

– We are also watching two waves off the coast of Africa – these are no threats for now.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin