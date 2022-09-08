Nucor Corporation Announced As Presenting Sponsor Of The Taste Of Hope Charlotte Gala’s Entertainment, New Local

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Taste of Hope Charlotte, an annual fundraising gala for the American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina, has announced Nucor Corporation as the presenting sponsor of the gala’s entertainment, New Local.

“Nucor is committed to being good neighbors in the communities where we work, live and raise our families,” said Leon Topalian, president and chief executive officer of Nucor Corporation. “From schools and parks to charitable organizations and disaster relief efforts, helping to build stronger communities is important to us. We have supported this event over the past few years and welcomed the opportunity to sponsor the live entertainment at this year’s event.”

Nucor Corporation is the largest steel producer in the U.S. and the largest recycler of any material in North America. New Local is an award-winning pop/rock band from Charlotte. Led by soulful lead vocals of Rachel Waldman, this five-piece band is known for its rich harmonies and energetic performances. The band will take the stage immediately following the live auction and mission paddle raise. Donations from the evening’s activities will be attributed to Charlotte’s Health Equity Fund, providing services such as transportation and lodging for those that are under-served or underinsured in the greater Charlotte Metro.

The Taste of Hope Charlotte will be held on September 24 at Le Meridien Sheraton Charlotte. Table sponsorships and individual tickets are still available by reaching out to Joyce.CaronMercier@cancer.org or going to the website: Taste of Hope Charlotte

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.