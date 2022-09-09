Not A Weekend Washout, But Expect Rain

Alerts: – Flash Flood Watch in effect for Anson, Richmond and Stanly counties Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. We could see more counties places under a watch Forecast: Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers moving in overnight.

Weekend: It will not be a total weekend washout, but expect waves of rain through the weekend. There will be times we are seeing widespread rain, but there will also be breaks. Tropical moisture will be pulled in as an area of low pressure sets up along the northern Gulf Coast. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday.

Weekend Flooding Threat: With an already saturated ground, any additional heavy rain can lead to isolated flash flooding. We will likely see 1-2” widespread with isolated 3”+.

Tropics:

– Hurricane Earl will not directly impact the United States, but high seas, rough surf and dangerous rip currents continue along east coast beaches.

– We are also watching three waves off the coast of Africa. All three of them have low development chances as of now.

Have a great weekend!

Kaitlin