Comfortable Conditions Through The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: PM scattered showers mainly before 9 pm as a cold front pushes across the region. Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and gorgeous with a north wind in wake of the cold front. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Sunny skies and staying dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Beautiful close to the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tropics:

There are two areas to watch in the eastern Atlantic. Both have low chances of development. Something to watch, but no threat right now.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin