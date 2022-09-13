Dry & Sunny Through The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Low near 60. Some upper 50s in the Piedmont!

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Sunny skies and staying dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Beautiful close to the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

ASU Game Day: A chilly start with morning lows in the low 50s. Plenty of sunshine will dominate the weekend in the High Country with highs on Saturday in the mid 70s!

Weekend: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the low 60s.

Tropics:

There are two areas to watch in the eastern Atlantic. One with a low chance of development and the other medium. These are far away, but something to watch.

Have a great week and enjoy this beautiful forecast!

Kaitlin