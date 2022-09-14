Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet This Adorable 9-Week-Old Puppy

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring an adorable 9-week-old puppy. This pup currently does not have a name but does have a lot of energy. He is available for pre-adoption and will become available to adopt on September 16th.

If you are interested in adopting this puppy or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte for more information.

CMPD Animal Care & Control will be at Lily Pulitzer inside of SouthPark Mall this Saturday (September 17th) with a handful of adoptable dogs from 11 AM – 2 PM.