Crisp Mornings, Warm and Dry Afternoons

AM Headlines:

Cooler Start this AM

Pleasant and Sunny Stretch

High Ragweed Pollen

Watching Invest 96-L Discussion:

High pressure will continue to build into the region over the next few days. This means pleasant and sunny weather will continue right through the weekend. Highs today will top out in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Low humidity will make for pleasant afternoons with no rain chances right into next week. Weed pollen will remain high with ragweed and pigweed the biggest contributors for allergy sufferers. Temps will warm into the mid-80s this weekend – a degree or so above average with lows in the lower 60s. By the early part of next week, the humidity will become more noticeable, but it won’t feel like a sticky summer afternoon by any means as temps warm back near 90.

Tropics Update:

Still watching the tropical wave, now Invest 96-L in the Central Atlantic. Although a few more storms have organized over the last 24 hours, environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive for further development. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a moderate chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 5 days as it moves closer to the Western Antilles.