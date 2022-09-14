Tropical Storm Fiona Forms In The Atlantic

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed roughly 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Fiona is the 6th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. For comparison, by this date in 2020, the Atlantic hurricane season already had 20 named storms.

Fiona will bring heavy rain and gusty wind to the Leeward Islands late this week, into this weekend. As Tropical Storm Fiona moves westward, tropical storm conditions are possible over the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Isolated flash flooding and mudslides are possible.

Tropical Storm Fiona has a bit of a rough road ahead as it battles dry air, areas of high wind shear and land interaction with the Greater Antilles. For now, it is too soon to know if it will impact the United States. The WCCB WeatherWise team will keep you updated on-air and online!