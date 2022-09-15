Lovely Fall Forecast Locally, Watching Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog for the Mountains

Cool Start

Pleasant and Sunny Afternoon

Dry through Next Week

Heating Up by the end of the weekend

Tropical Storm Fiona Discussion:

High pressure will keep things nice and dry through the weekend. Low humidity, sunny skies, and comfortable highs in the low to mid-80s will take us through the start of the weekend. One caveat will be the pesky ragweed. Levels will remain high through next week. Temps start to climb by the end of the weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s. Next week the 90s return to the forecast.

Fiona developed overnight and is now located 625 mi east of the Leeward Islands. It has sustained winds of 50mph and is moving west at 14mph. Any further development will be slow over the next few days as it fights drier air. If it does strengthen it could take more of a turn to the northwest where the Bermuda High will be weakening and moving east. Something to watch into next week. In the immediate future, 3-5″ of rain will be likely for the Leeward Islands late week into the weekend.