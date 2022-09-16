Active Search for Wanted Man that Ran from Alexander County Deputies

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Chris Bowman tells WCCB, they are searching for a man that ran after a traffic stop Friday morning. According to Bowman, deputies attempted to stop 42-year-old Richard Pennell on Mountain Ridge Church Road on warrants for breaking and entering and larceny. Pennell got out of the vehicle and ran from deputies.

He was last seen wearing camo shorts, a black shirt with cut off sleeves, light brown boots, a gray hat and a blue bandana.

Residents in the Ellendale Community and the surrounding area are being asked to remain indoors and call authorities if they see Pennell or anything suspicious. Sheriff Bowman says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to Pennell’s arrest.