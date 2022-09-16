Burke County Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An alleged intruder was shot to death early Friday morning after investigators say he entered a man’s home and threatened him with a gun.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. September 16th, 2022 at a home on Flat Gap Road. Detectives say Howard Cook entered a man’s home and threatened him with a gun that he obtained once inside the home. Investigators say the homeowner also had a gun and fired at Cook, killing him.

The homeowner has not been identified or charged at this time.

Burke County investigators will submit their findings to the DA’s Office who will determine if there should be any charges.