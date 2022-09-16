CMPD Outlines Safety Plan Ahead Of The President’s Cup Golf Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte is preparing for a huge week of PGA golf. The Queen City is hosting the President’s Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club in South Charlotte. The tournament runs Tuesday, September 20th through Sunday, September 25th.

On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced its operation plan to deal with the heavy traffic expected for the event. Chief Johnny Jennings says officers are committed to making the tournament a safe event. CMPD says officers have been preparing for this event for months.

President Joe Biden is the Honorary Chairman of the President’s Cup. CMPD says there is no confirmation that the President will be attending the tournament.

According to PGA officials, general parking will be available. A number of other efficient transportation options will be available to ticket holders including rideshare drop-off via Uber and Lyft, as well as the LYNX Blue Line.

For ticket holders, a variety of parking options are available with six different designations and pricing ranging from complimentary to $40, subject to taxes and fees. Shuttles will transport fans to and from each lot to the main entrance at Quail Hollow Club (QHC).

• Black Lot at Carowinds: Open Wed-Fri; 30-min shuttle to (QHC); $15/day

• Green Lot at Ballantyne Corporate Place: Open Sat-Sun, 20-min shuttle to QHC; $15/day

• Grey Lot at SouthPark Mall: Open Tue-Sun; 10-min shuttle to QHC; $40/day

• Red Lot at Hedgemore Plaza: Open Tue-Sun; 10-min shuttle to QHC; $40/day

• White Lot at Charlotte Catholic High School: Open Fri-Sun; 10-min shuttle to QHC; $40/day

• Purple Lot at Bojangles Coliseum: Tues-Sun, 30-min shuttle to QHC; free of charge

For more information about the Presidents Cup, or to purchase tickets, please visit PresidentsCup.com.